Uggah: Pan Borneo Highway works possible cause of floods at Kpg Jugan

KUCHING (Dec 25): The Public Works Department (JKR) has been asked to investigate the cause of the floods hitting Kampung Jugan in Bau.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who made this call, said the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway section passing the village could be a factor contributing to the situation.

Uggah said Kampung Jugan had never experienced flooding before, but since the implementation of the highway project, floods had struck the village twice.

“We have been told that there are issues, the first of which is about the issue of water channel in the downstream area that may not be enough to release water.

“So the JKR team will probe if indeed such issue was the main cause, and we will find ways to solve the problem,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report yesterday.

Uggah, also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, made these remarks after visiting the Kampung Jugan Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) on Friday, where 40 people from 15 households were evacuated to after their houses were flooded.

Uggah said the situation at the PPS would be monitored continuously to ensure that the displaced victims would get the proper facilities and sufficient food supplies.

“The victims will be allowed to go home once the floods have subsided, and the weather conditions have improved.”

Accompanying Uggah during the visit were Deputy State Secretary and SDMC deputy chairman Datu Buckland Bangik, Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon and Bau Fire and Rescue station chief Tawang Linggem.