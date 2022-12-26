Abg Jo wants high degree of tolerance among various faiths in Sarawak to be sustained, protected

KUCHING (Dec 26): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called for the high degree of tolerance among the various faiths in Sarawak to be sustained and protected.

“It is very fortunate that we are able to celebrate Christmas in a very peaceful environment where there is a high degree of tolerance among the various faiths in Sarawak.

“This has been there for ages and therefore we have to sustain and protect this high tolerance between us,” he said in his speech at the Anglican Christmas Open House event at St Thomas’ Cathedral Parish Hall here today.

Abang Johari noted that when Sir James Brooke ruled Sarawak, Revd Francis McDougall came here and started mission schools, which became a legacy that had benefited many Sarawakians, including himself.

“That became the legacy for some of us here who had (gotten) education from the mission schools. If not because of this education, I don’t know where are we now.

“Because of that spirit of togetherness, we are able to build our community in such high tolerance level,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the spirit of co-existence is the universal value that must be inculcated among the people.

“In this regard, we have formed Unifor (Unit for Other Religions) headed by Datuk Amar Douglas (Uggah Embas) and we set aside some allocations to help not only the churches and houses of worship of other faiths but also to help our mission schools.

“We have a common objective here despite the political divide, that is to help people and to have good education given to Sarawakians,” he said.

He pointed out that it is most important to create a good environment so that people can pray to God in a peaceful manner in a building that is suitable for them.

“I am just contributing whatever I can during my tenure as your head of government,” he said.

Also at the event, Abang Johari presented cheques to five charitable organisations, namely the Society of The Blind, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness (SCAN), Kuching Autistic Association and Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching.