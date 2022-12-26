AFF Cup: Harimau Malaya prowl for win in Hanoi, want to top group

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 26): After two straight wins, Malaysia want to hang on to its current status as Group B leaders in the Asean Football Federation Cup (AFF Cup) 2022 by defeating next opponent Vietnam in their match in Hanoi on Tuesday.

National winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim said a positive result against the Golden Star Warriors at the My Dinh National Stadium would boost Harimau Malaya’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals after bagging the full six points from two games so far.

He said the team will work hard towards that purpose with defeat not an option.

“We are going there to get the points we think we can get. Even if it’s a draw, we will be grateful and we’ll go all out in the final group match.

“We have six points and six goals without conceding, I hope we can defend the team’s advantage now. If we can achieve something in Vietnam, of course, we have a chance to go to the next round,” he said after the second Group B match between Malaysia and Laos last night.

Malaysia whipped Laos 5-0 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to secure their second straight win in the tournament, moving them to the top of the group.

Mohamad Faisal, who will join Selangor FC in the new Super League season, scored two second-half headers to add to his total of three goals in the AFF Cup.

Mohamad Faisal and Philippines striker Kenshiro Daniels now lead the scoring charts as they have scored three goals each after two matches.

Meanwhile, team captain Muhammad Safawi Rasid, who also shone with two assists yesterday, said Malaysia are ready to face the challenge of Vietnam, ranked 96th in the world.

Although Vietnam are ranked higher than Malaysia, currently at 145th place, Muhammad Safawi, who plays for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), does not see this as an obstacle for the national team to pull off a surprise.

“Physically and mentally we are ready because we are going to Vietnam, it will be a tough game so we will give our all. Of course, we want the three points to qualify for the semi-finals,” Muhammad Safawi, who will be on loan to Thai club Ratchaburi FC next season, said.

After two matches, Malaysia lead Group B with six points after two matches, followed by Vietnam (second) and Singapore (third), with three points from a game each while Myanmar and Laos are in the bottom two places with no points. – Bernama