Challenging conventional view of femininity

Female bodybuilders speak out about involvement in sport and changing society’s perception of competitive musclewomen

IT still irks Tina Nubib to hear comments about bodybuilding ‘not being the right sport for women’, and that it makes them ‘lose their femininity and look like men instead’.

For the 44-year-old Bidayuh, such claim is a gross misinterpretation of the sport that she regards as being very open and accommodating to everyone, regardless of gender and status.

“I gave birth to three children. I love the colour pink. I love dresses.

“I wouldn’t know how to be more feminine than I already am,” said the fitness coach, who won a women’s category at Mr Borneo 2022 Bodybuilding and Physique Championships held in Papar, Sabah just recently.

For that competition, Tina highlighted her slogan ‘Strong Women Stay Young’ as her advocacy for fellow women to always keep fit in maintaining good health.

“The truth is building muscles is a lifesaver; it can improve your longevity because the more lean muscles you have, the stronger your entire body will become. The muscles protect your internal organs and thus, they enable you to move around without any complications.

“When you move, you are alive,” she told thesundaypost in Kuching.

‘Strong women stay young’

The Mr Borneo win was Tina’s latest accomplishment in bodybuilding, which she first trained for in 2017. Her competitive debut was at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Singapore National Qualifier 2018, where she placed first runner-up in both the Women’s Masters Figure and Women’s Figure Newcomer categories.

Her first major win was at the Dennis Worldwide Classic 2019 Pro/Amateur – Singapore 2019, where she clinched the Women’s Figure Fitness title and was adjudged the ‘Overall Women’s Figure Champion’.

Her last competition before the Covid-19 pandemic struck was at the Mortal Battle-Multinational Pro/Amateur in Singapore in 2019, where she finished second runner-up in the Women’s Figure Pro Overall category.

“Those who know me well always encourage me to go for it, but I admit that there are some judgmental people who do not understand why I do bodybuilding,” said Tina, who is coached by Tyson DeWees from Millersbug, Pennsylvania in the US.

“I used to be offended and defensive back then, but over time, I have learned to just shrug it off; I just stay true to my mantra, ‘strong women stay young’.

“I’m telling you – the judgmental folks are also the ones who are wondering why I look more like a big sister to my teenage daughters, than like their mother.

“Ironic, right?” said the musclewoman, who named four-time world women bodybuilding champion Lilian Tan as her icon and inspiration.

‘Netizens can be vicious’

Tina’s mention of Tan was not surprising at all.

Indeed, it would not be wrong to say that Tan had paved the way for better inclusion of women in Malaysian bodybuilding.

From another angle, though, this also meant that whatever negative assumption that Tina and other women bodybuilders had to face up against, Tan had already experienced it first.

Tan admitted that during her active days in competitive bodybuilding, she used to be criticised for ‘looking like a man’.

“I would always get stared at in public, and this used to annoy me. I wish they would exercise a little bit of consideration, but then, it’s Malaysia. During my two decades of living in the US way back then, I never had people there staring at me the way the people here did.

“But over time, my mindset changed. I conditioned myself into thinking that if I was turning heads wherever I went, that meant that I was doing something right.

“If I was going into one month before a competition and still not looking impressive enough for people to stare at me, either with disgust or with admiration, then something was off,” said Penang-born Tan, 50, who announced her retirement right after claiming the ‘International Female Bodybuilding’ title for the fourth time at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) Championships held in Chiangmai, Thailand in 2018.

She, nonetheless, acknowledged that going into hardcore bodybuilding was a personal preference.

“Not every woman is attracted to this kind of build. They may go for what I call a ‘bikini body’ – having a small waist, perky buttocks, and a bit of toned muscles in the upper body.

“Also most men, outside the world of fitness and bodybuilding, do not see muscular women as their cup of tea. You see, they’d rather have women with no muscle or who are overweight, than strong women who may be able to beat them in a fight!”

Still, Tan stressed that the characteristics of an individual must never be assessed solely on appearance alone. In this regard, she admitted that the ‘keyboard warriors’ on social media could become very vicious in judging someone whom they did not even know.

She recalled an event in 2018 that exemplified this.

“The then-youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman took a picture together with me and he later uploaded it on his Instagram. Well, to say that some of the comments posted were mean, is an understatement.

“The netizens called me ‘abusive, aggressive woman’, among many other nasty words.

“It puzzled me as to how they connected these words to me based on that photo alone.

“Many people are shocked to know how feminine my taste actually is – I love the colour pink; I love rhinestones. Many who know me personally still say: ‘Wow! I never knew that you’re such a girly girl’.

“Well, I am! How I look has nothing to do with the things I like and how I grew up,” said Tan, who is the wife of Mr Asia 1999, Terry Gallyot.

‘Highlight their feats, not their looks’

Meilaura Dora Jimmy could relate to Tan as far as demeaning criticisms went.

The Sabahan, who bagged the silver medal in the Women’s Bodybuilding Open category of the 13th WBPF World Championships in Phuket, Thailand earlier this month, would never forget how a gym member had told her ‘to pack up and get out because women were not supposed to lift heavy iron’.

“He actually told me to go home and watch television instead.

“Another gym member had told me, condescendingly, that I could never continue on doing this – he even ‘advised’ me to stop because there would never be a permanent place for women in bodybuilding.

“Well, this was in 2004, when I just started out. If only they could see my trophy cabinet now!” she laughed.

Asked to comment about the perception of women bodybuilders losing their femininity, Meilaura, 42, felt that it was unfair to have such an issue downplaying the contributions of these female athletes to the state and country.

“Come on, now! You have Madam Lilian Tan who is a multiple world championship titleholder, but all you can see is how unfeminine she looks?

“Rather than putting her down over her appearance, shouldn’t we hail her as among the prominent sports figures who have brought pride to Malaysia?

“The same goes with women in other male-dominated sports like weightlifting, motorsports, boxing, takraw and football. They have sacrificed a lot and contributed immensely to Malaysia; their achievements ought to be recognised, instead of being ridiculed by society,” said Meilaura.

‘Letting it slide’

For Moreen Bangka, 31, she no longer allowed any of the criticisms to affect her.

“It used to upset me, but now, I just let it slide. The more you entertain it, the worse it gets.

“So why let it get worse, right?” said the Sibu native, who was crowned the best in the Women’s Wellness category of the IFBB-National Physique Committee (NPC) Worldwide Showdown 2022 in Thailand last month.

Moreen also said in her case, she never felt having big muscles would diminish her identity as a woman.

“I practise a healthy lifestyle, I like working out, and I like being active.

“I think regardless of gender, it is important to be healthy and to do things the right way.

“Now, as far as fashion goes, I love short-pants and leggings – I love to show off my well-developed legs,” she said.

On her achievements, Moreen regarded 2022 as a great year for her, in that it marked her debut in the competitive circuit.

She first entered the IFBB-NPC Championships 2022, held in Thailand in March, where she received the silver medal in the Women’s Wellness category. This was followed by another IFBB-NPC competition in Singapore in August, where she claimed her first regional win.

“The Worldwide Showdown in Thailand was the icing on the cake, concluding my journey for this year. I plan to return competing next year, but have yet to decide which championship to go to,” said the online entrepreneur.

“Of course, I will continue on to prove my critics wrong,” she added.

‘Not as easy as it looks’

“Many people think that it’s easy to become big. That’s why they can become so judgmental because they don’t know what it really takes and thus, they just assume.

“I, for one, have no issue with those criticisms,” said Chin Mei Yun.

The 31-year-old tutor at a learning centre in Miri made her very first competitive appearance at the World Fitness Federation (WFF) 2022 Battle of Titans 3.0 Malaysia Championships (Pro-Qualifier) in Kuala Lumpur recently, where she emerged the silver medallist of the Women’s Sports Model (Short Class) category.

Adding on, she said she ‘actually felt proud to be criticised’.

“That simply means I’m improving, and I love my current physique.”

Asked about her advice to aspiring women bodybuilders, Mei Yun would tell them – and also herself – to ‘just go for it’.

“My recent participation in the WFF event actually inspired one of my female gym friends to enter a competition next year.

“I’m so excited for her, and this is important because we only live once – we should be able to do what we love, and live with no regrets,” she said.