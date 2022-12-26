Company staff’s children deliver Christmas gifts to squatter kids

KUCHING (Dec 26): Charity, indeed, begins at home as exemplified by the children of the staff members of a locally-based import company.

These youngsters visited a squatter colony in the heart of city on Christmas Day, bringing with them gifts comprising new schoolbags filled with writing materials for 45 boys and girls, mostly Ibans, living there.

The recipients also included those who would start school for the first time upon the opening of the new term next year.

The 45 boys and girls are the children of the squatter residents at Chawan Road here, who had come from Keranji and Pantu to seek employment in the city.

“However, they could only land jobs as janitors at schools and factories, and are unable to afford to rent rooms.

“For the past 40 years, they have settled in shacks built over on a privately-owned land reserved for a cemetery at Chow Ann Road (old name of Chawan Road),” said columnist Sidi Munan, who went to the cemetery on Christmas Day and met a Chinese family bringing gifts to the squatters’ children.