Driver killed, three others seriously injured in two-car collission in Limbang

MIRI (Dec 26): A 22-year-old female driver was killed, while three others sustained serious injuries in a collision involving two cars near Kampung Bangkuati junction at Jalan Mendamit, Limbang at around 4pm yesterday.

Limbang district police chief Supt Parum Niot said the deceased was identified as Deena Lorenza Christopher.

Parum said initial investigation found that the car driven by the deceased was heading towards Kampung Bawang Ranggas from Limbang town, while the other car, which was driven a man, was heading towards Limbang town from Tedungan.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the car driven by the man entered the opposite lane and collided with the car driven by the deceased,” he added.

Parum said the female driver was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

“The two passengers who were travelling with the deceased and the driver of the other car suffered serious injuries and were taken to Limbang Hospital for medical treatment.”

Parum said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.