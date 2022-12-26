Federation plans to host Chinese New Year dinner early next year

KUCHING (Dec 26): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) plans to host a dinner in a modest way early next year to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

SFCA president Datuk Richard Wee said such festive do had not been organised for two to three years due to the pandemic.

It has been the tradition of the federation to host the dinner with invitation extended to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as the guest of honour.

According to Wee, SFCA will not be hosting any Chinese New Year (CNY) Open House next year.

Despite so, he said he will host a personal festive open house.

“We intend to host dinner in a more modest way. I would probably have an Open House for myself on the first day (of the CNY),” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

The Chinese leader said he will make an announcement on the matter next week.

When prompted for details, Wee said the SFCA had already extended an invitation to Abang Johari to the festive dinner.

He added that the federation is still awaiting a confirmation from the Premier’s Office.

“We have invited the Premier. Waiting for his confirmation. For the dinner, I suggest we wait for all confirmation like venue, date and confirmation of Premier before we make any premature announcement,” Wee said.

The Chinese from all over the world are ushering in the Year of the Rabbit on Jan 22.