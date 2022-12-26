Federation sets up disaster relief sub-units to reach out to flood victims

KUCHING (Dec 26): Four disaster relief sub-units have been established by the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations to complement the authorities’ efforts in reaching out to flood victims during this monsoon season.

These sub-units, in Kuching, Bau, Sebuyau and Serian, come under the Federation’s Disaster Relief Unit, which is headed by Kapitan Tan Kok Chiang.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Tan said the four sub-units will be led by their respective persons in-charge, who are mostly the local leaders to effectively address various disaster-related issues.

“Our Federation’s Disaster Relief Unit was set up to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and now its role has expanded to cover disasters such as flood.

“The four sub-units will have their own team members to go around helping those who are in need especially recently we have received amber alert from the authorities that the Southern part of Sarawak may be facing flooding problems,” he said during the conference held at the federation’s premises at City Square here.

Tan said the federation will work closely with the authorities such as the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and Civil Defence Force (APM) to assist victims in the event of disasters.

He added that they will also seek collaboration with the State Disaster Management Committee as well as the state Welfare Department to address the needs of disaster victims.

According to him, even though the authorities have provided evacuation centres for flood victims, three meals a day at fixed times may not be sufficient.

He observed that there were victims or affected families who were sent to the evacuation centres after the meal times especially at night.

“These victims may miss their meals and this is where we can come in to provide meals. In addition, evacuation centres are not able to provide cooked food, so we may be able to help with this.

“We will try to support, cooked food or essential items such as diapers and milk powder for children, which may not be provided by the authorities,” he pointed out.

Towards this end, he called upon members of the public to donate to the federation in order to enable its various disaster relief units to serve the community in need.

“We appeal to the public to donate food to our federation so that we can distribute to the four sub-units for those who need it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapitan Ethan Tan is heading the Kuching and Bau sub-units and can be contacted via 012-8817778 while Penghulu Law Khim Seng (014-8803881) and Lai Chau Liong (019-8889718) are responsible for the Sebuyau and Serian sub-units respectively.

To report floods, call Thomas Ho at 019-8870846 or Tan Soon Huat (017-8655568).

To donate to the federation, call the secretariat at 082-266169 during office hours as well as Georgina Chong (016-8885885), Kapitan Tan Teck Ming (016-8559581), Moon Yeo (016-8601378) or Terrence Teo (012-8969699), who will be on 24-hour standby.

Among those present were Federation executive advisor Michael Teo and vice president Pemanca Ko Wai Neng.