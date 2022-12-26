Floods: 18 evacuation centres closed, 2 remain open

KUCHING (Dec 26): A total of 18 temporary evacuation centres have been officially closed yesterday as the flood situation in the affected areas in the state is gradually recovering, said the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

According to a spokesman for the APM Sarawak, the 18 evacuation centres closed were located in Bau (two centres), Kuching (four), Kota Samarahan (four), Simunjan (one), Sebuyau (one), Gedong (one), Serian (three) and Betong (two).

The APM Sarawak spokesman said there were two evacuation centres in Serian that were still opened to accommodate flood and landslide victims as of 3pm yesterday.

They were Kampung Rimba Padi Multipurpose Hall and the Kampung Koran Mawang Village Hall.

“Kampung Rimba Padi Multipurpose Hall currently houses a total of 84 flood victims from 27 families while Kampung Koran Mawang Village Hall is accommodating a total of 57 victims of the landslide that occurred in Kampung Koran Mawang,” said the spokesperson.