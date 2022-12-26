Lee reminds road users to drive carefully this festive season

MIRI (Dec 26): State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has reminded road users to drive carefully in view of the unpredictable weather during this festive season.

Speaking to reporters at Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau’s Christmas Open House in Senadin today, Lee said it is important for the public to prioritise safety when driving to their respective destination.

“Now is the rainy season, so it is necessary for road users to be more careful when driving on wet roads.

“We want the people to celebrate the festive season safely. Drive slowly and do not exceed the speed limit,” he added.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, expressed his sadness that four lives were lost in a recent accident involving two vehicles at Jalan Miri-Bintulu near Batu Niah.

“There are many vehicles on the road during this holiday season. Therefore, the chances of getting into an accident are very high. Please drive carefully and be safe while on the road,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee said Sarawakians should feel grateful that they are able to celebrate Christmas peacefully in Sarawak.

Noting that the tradition of visiting during festive seasons remains a practice for the multi-racial community in Sarawak, he said it should be maintained especially among the younger generation.

“Although now is the modern era, the tradition of visiting on festival days cannot be forgotten because it is a good way to strengthen the spirit of goodwill and harmony between the races,” he added.

Also present were Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and political secretary to premier Charles Balan Seling.