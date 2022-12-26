MetMalaysia issues strong winds, rough seas warning in several states

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 26): The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a strong winds and rough seas warning in the waters of several states until Thursday.

MetMalaysia in a statement today announced a category three warning involving strong northeasterly winds exceeding 60 kilometres per hour (kmph) with waves rising above 4.5 metres in the waters of west Sabah, Labuan and east Sabah.

The same warning is also issued for shipping in the waters southeast of Reef North, Labuan, East Palawan and Sulu which is expected to occur until tomorrow (Dec 27).

“The wind condition and rough seas are dangerous to all coastal activities and shipping including oil rig workers,” according to the statement.

Apart from that, a category two warning involving strong winds phenomenon at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph with waves as high as 4.5 metres was issued for the waters of Sarawak which is expected to take place until Dec 29.

“The areas involved are the waters of Condore, Utara Bunguran, Reef North, Reef South, Layang-layang and West Palawan. The condition is dangerous to all shipping and coastal activities including fishing and ferry service,” according to MetMalaysia.

A first category warning of strong winds at a speed of between 40 to 50 kmph with waves reaching 3.5 metres are expected to occur in the waters of East Johor, Pahang Terengganu and Kelantan until Thursday.

The warning involved areas in the waters of Tioman and south Bunguran and is dangerous to small crafts and sea recreational activities.

The warning statement was issued by MetMalaysia at 2 pm today. — Bernama