MoF waiting for Cabinet directive on GLC appointments, says deputy minister

PONTIAN (Dec 26): The appointment of all chairmanships and board members involving federal statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs) should be done carefully and not hastily.

Deputy Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said for example, GLCs operation under the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) (MoF Inc) is still running well under the management of the chief executive officer, other top management and staff.

“So, we are waiting for the next Cabinet directive on when the position will be filled again, by whom, that is what we are waiting for.

“I know that under MoF Inc, there are many companies involved and the resignations have been done by various parties,” he told reporters after a meeting with the local community at Taman Seri Api-Api here today.

The Pontian Member of Parliament said the appointment might take a month or two, which is a reasonable period.

“The appointment, however, does not affect the operation of companies under MoF Inc and agencies involved,” he said.

Ahmad was saying this when asked about the latest developments in the appointment of chairmen and members of the board of directors, which previously involved the appointment of politicians and was immediately terminated on Dec 14.

On Dec 24, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the appointments, which also involve MoF Inc and the government-related investment company (GLIC), are being streamlined and will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama