National Drift Series of Borneo to be held in Miri on Aug 12, 13

MIRI (Dec 26): FHPPC Motorsports of Miri and Sidewayz Squad of Sibu in partnership with Miri Drift Team, Kuching Drift Crew and LD Motorsports will organise the National Drift Series (NDS) of Borneo at the Miri Race Track in Permyjaya, Miri on Aug 12 and 13, next year.

Organising chairman Johnny Yong said that the event, which has the support of Motorsports Association Of Malaysia’s (MAM), is sanctioned by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and received the blessing of the Sarawak Sports Corporation.

“The event aims to promote the fellowship of the drifting motorsports throughout Sarawak and Sabah, allowing the community to participate in a professionally sanctioned event while promoting domestic tourism within the region,” said Yong.

“It is an invitation to all motorsports and car enthusiasts throughout Sarawak and Sabah for a gathering in the spirit of competition,” he added.

Yong pointed out that the Miri Race Track is only race track in Sarawak to include complete facilities, allowing participants to experience motor sports on an international standard.

He said initial inspections have been conducted by Muhammad Zaiham Hamdan of MAM and have deemed the Miri Race Track in Permyjaya to be suitable and practical for motorsports events.

The Miri drifting community has been active since 2018 with practice sessions and lessons commencing every Saturday and Sunday, utilising the former Tudan Bus Station which has been converted into a makeshift practice ground.

The community has been seeing steady growths in number of members and participants throughout the years and under the guidance of the Sarawak Motorsports Association (SMA), is now navigating its way towards new heights in professional achievements.