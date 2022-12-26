Over 200 stalls to be set up for MBKS Chinese New Year Bazaar

KUCHING (Dec 26): At least 200 stalls will be set up for the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) annual Chinese New Year (CNY) Bazaar early next year.

These stall operators are expected to offer a wide selection of festive goodies and decorative items at the usual spot here – Kenyalang Park Commercial Centre.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the application closed on Dec 16 and his office had not gathered the exact number of applications received.

“I think there are more than 200 applications for the annual MBKS CNY Bazaar 2023. We proposed a maximum of 272 stalls for application, which closing date was Dec 16.

“The CNY Bazaar next year will be held from Jan 6 to Jan 21, for 26 days at the same venue which is the Kenyalang Park,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Wee said the proposed 272 stalls would include those for the shop owners in Kenyalang Park who wish to trade outside their outlets.

He recollected that the annual CNY Bazaar held early this year recorded half the number of the stalls proposed for next year.

“We had about 130 stalls due to the pandemic.”

For next year, he said the council is working on getting a maximum number of traders to not just offer a rich variety of festive goods for shoppers and celebrants, but also to provide a platform for more individuals and enterpreneurs especially to make extra income.

He said MBKS would try to assist in providing an environment conducive for traders to offer their products so as to see better economic recovery from the pandemic.

“It is part and parcel of the council’s roles and functions in assisting and contributing to the socio-economic development,” he added.

To a question, Wee said MBKS will not consider opening up other locations for the annual festive bazaar.

“For the time being, we will not open up other locations unless there is a demand or request, and then we will study.”

He pointed out that MBKS encourages those who had submitted their applications to sell more creative products.

He said: “This is so that they do not face other competitions and it will also help in promoting our Unesco Creative City of Gastronmy.”

The Chinese community across the globe is ringing in the Year of the Rabbit on Jan 22.