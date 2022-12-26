Respond to showcause letter instead of airing grouses publicly, PBM chief tells off suspended party members

KUCHING (Dec 26): Suspended Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) members, including Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, should respond to the showcause letter issued by the party’s disciplinary committee, instead of airing their grouses publicly.

In pointing this out, PBM president Datuk Larry Sng, the suspended party members had been given one week to respond to the showcause letter, but nothing in writing had been submitted by them so far.

“Instead of making public statements, Zuraida and (suspended deputy president) Haniza Talha should instead reply to the showcause letter sent by the chairman of the disciplinary committee for PBM.

“Today (Dec 26) is the last day (for them to respond), failing which their membership could be terminated,” Sng told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on the matter.

The membership of Zuraida and 14 other PBM members was suspended in October for undermining the interest of the party and its leadership.

Adding on, Sng stressed that it was important for all the relevant processes to be done in accordance with PBM’s constitution, and the party’s disciplinary committee had been very fair to the 15 suspended members, including Zuraida.

“The party’s disciplinary committee has given those suspended ample room to express their views and to clarify their position.”

Sng highlighted that two of the supreme council members had their suspension lifted on Dec 17, following a meeting with the disciplinary committee.

Moreover, he said Zuraida and her supporters should conduct a ‘soul-searching’ or ‘maybe retire from politics’, following their devastating loss in the 15th general election (GE15) called in November.

“Their voters have already rejected them, which is why they lost their deposits in the GE15.

“No one is interested in their opinions anymore.”

Earlier today, Haniza issued a statement calling out Sng for going against the agreement and mandate outlined during the party’s annual general assembly on Oct 22, resulting in a leadership crisis.

Haniza said Sng should have relinquished PBM presidency to Zuraida, as agreed by all party members during the assembly, and to not manipulate the situation further.

Haniza claimed that Sng had only acted in personal interest when holding the top post, including establishing cooperation with other political parties without first consulting other PBM leaders and members.