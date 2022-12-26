Sabah third in National Silat Championship

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 26): Sabah remain a force to be reckoned with in the domestic scene if the performance at the just concluded 20th National Silat Championship is of any indication.

The state squad led by team manager-cum-coach Emy Latip and coach Arif Mulis bagged three golds, two silvers and two bronzes for an overall third place finish in the week-long competition at the Education Sports Complex indoor arena in Johor.

Mohd Sharul Zeckry, the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 bronze medalist, was among the gold medal winners this time around with his victory gold in the Putra F division.

The remaining two golds were from Nurul Ain Sohrab (Putri F) and Nor Farah Mazlan (Putri A).

Muhammad Helmi Basrol, who was also a Sukma 2022 bronze medalist, and Nur Syazerra Hidayah delivered the two silver medals from the Putra E and Putri B classes respectively.

The bronze medal winners were Razfirdaus Razaineh (Putra B) and Mohd Aman Jinli (Solo Kreatif Putra).

“Congratulations and well done to the state silat squad for winning three golds, two silvers and two bronzes to secure the overall third place finish in the national championship,” Sabah Sports Council posted in its Facebook over the weekend.

The achievement ensured Sabah silat make amends for their below par performance in the 20th edition of Sukma in Kuala Lumpur back in September, where expectation was high then especially with their five-gold showing in the 2018 Sukma as well as with gold winners at world championship.

The state Sukma squad however returned with five bronzes in the 2022 Sukma.

Despite that, Sabah bounced back with positive results in the national championship, which proved that the State remain one of the silat powerhouses in the country.

Sabah settled for third overall behind table-toppers Pahang who won eight golds, six silvers and four bronzes and Terengganu with four golds, one silver and one bronze.