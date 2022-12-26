Sarawak records 475 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 51

KUCHING (Dec 26): Sarawak recorded 475 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 51.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly update said there was one Covid-19 fatality recorded in Kuching.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching remained on top with 168 cases, followed by Sibu (65), Miri (49), Bintulu (45), Samarahan (22), Sarikei (20), Dalat (16), Mukah (12) and Bau (10).

Other districts recorded single-digit cases, namely Serian with eight; Lundu and Daro (6); Betong and Saratok (5); Kapit, Sri Aman and Selangau (4); Subis, Tatau, Limbang and Julau (3); two cases each in Meradong, Simunjan and Matu; and one case each in Pakan, Asajaya, Lawas, Pusa and Tebedu.