Significance, symbolisms of Lunar New Year

THE celebration of the Lunar New Year or ‘Shen Yun’ falls on Jan 22, 2023.

It is arguably the largest spring festival on the planet covering China, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and areas all over the world where there are people observing it.

The celebration certainly extends beyond households.

The commercial sector is topping up all the supplies for the occasion, which is deemed too important a business opportunity to be missing out on.

The city councils are already making available free large garbage bins in housing estates for residents to dump unwanted items and garden waste.

Gardening nurseries are also gearing up, offering customers various options of auspicious flowers and plants for home decorations and displays.

Almost every sector is busy preparing for the big occasion.

Observing the zodiac

Each of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals represents a lunar year on the 12-year cycle: The Rat, The Ox, The Tiger, The Rabbit, The Dragon, The Snake, The Horse, The Sheep, The Monkey, The Rooster, The Dog and The Pig. With a bit of calculations, we can roughly guess the age of a person once we know his or her Chinese zodiac animal sign.

This year is the Year of the Tiger’, and 2023 will be the ‘Year of the Rabbit’.

Symbolisms

There are many symbolisms when it comes to the Lunar New Year, relating to good luck, good health, prosperity and longevity. Various paper crafts and calligraphy adorn the doors and hallways to greet the guests.

Red is the most important colour for this occasion. ‘Hoo-pau’, or red money packets, are given to the children and unmarried youths to ensure good health.

And then, the food – sticky rice cakes known as ‘nian gao’ and dumplings signify peace and prosperity for peace, while fish dishes are very prominent in view of the Mandarin word for fish, ‘yu’, which signifies having extra cash.

Celebrating with fresh flowers, plants

Of course, this is a gardening column and thus, I am obliged to list out auspicious flowers and plants that should augur well with the New Year. These are the few that one cannot miss:

a. Kumquat (Citrus japonica) trees – The small orange fruits symbolise wealth and luck.

b. Pussy Willow (Salix discolor) – The colourful flowering buds signify growth and prosperity.

c. ‘Lucky Green Bamboo’ – They come in several forms, some are tall and some are short; the bundles signify strength.

d. Orchids – There are many varieties, but the butterfly types (especially those of the genera ‘Psychopsis’ and ‘Platanthera’) symbolise fertility and abundance.

e. Peonies – They signify peace and richness.

f. Plum Blossoms – They mean endurance and courage.

g. Peach Blossoms – They mean prosperity and growth.

h. Chrysanthemums – A popular choice, the flowers signify humility and luck.

i. Narcissus – They are fragrant, said to attract good fortunes.

j. Anthurium, or Flamingo Lily – Said to be auspicious, based on its rich, vibrant colour.

There are fruits too

To top up the complexity of the Lunar New Year celebration, there are the popular fruits, with oranges reigning supreme.

The country imports many of these near-red and yellow ‘globes of abundance and happiness’ to meet local festive demands.

The China-imported potted orange plants with abundant ripe fruits have always been a popular decoration for homes and offices alike.

In traditional belief, a pair of fruits or multiples of twos symbolise family unity, and the same belief applies to pomelos too.

When it comes to Lunar New year, red packets and calligraphy on red paper are not the only things that bring good luck.

Happy Gardening, and Happy New Year!