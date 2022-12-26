Solid direction for SCIB heading into 2023

KUCHING (Dec 26): Given the developments at the domestic and global levels, local constructor Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) remains hopeful as it leverages on its expertise in the manufacturing of building materials and in particular the industrialised building system (IBS) complemented by the construction business to bid for jobs.

Currently, SCIB has 13 on-going projects, with total project value of RM645.8 million. As of November 30, 2022, the group has an orderbook of RM564.7 million with earnings visibility until 2026.

“We are the leading precast concrete and IBS manufacturer in East Malaysia, which gives us the synergy needed for our construction activities as we are able to buffer the raw material price fluctuations,” said chairman Shamsul Anuar Ahmad Ibrahim in an interview with The Borneo Post.

“We have three factories together with a wharf facility and the ability to supply 500,000 tonnes of building materials annually.

“Using IBS for construction helps to reduce cost and allows our customers to facilitate better cost control. We are also collaborating with the Construction Industry Development Board to construct an IBS sample house with the 3D printing system that we commissioned from COBOD International, a Danish 3D construction specialist.”

Shamsul said SCIB is exploring the potential application of this new 3D construction system with our IBS in the domestic landscape and how this can assist in the overall operational efficiency of the construction industry.

“In addition to this, we have incorporated a lightweight system plant to improve our IBS offerings and an AIPODS (Artificial Intelligence Pothole Detection System) in optimising the effectiveness of roadworks maintenance projects.”

Given the fact that its main focus is in Malaysia, SCIB is optimistic there will be strong improvement in the following years to come in line with political stability and positive industry outlook.

“The domestic outlook is also supported by the announcement in June 2022 of the RM50 billion MRT3 project, which, together with the continuation or expediting of other large infrastructure projects, will have positive spillover effects through the need for civil engineering works as well as building materials.

“Besides that, the group views positively the allocations under Budget 2023 for Sarawak and Sabah, at RM5.4 billion and RM6.3 billion respectively, with a focus on infrastructure for water, electricity, roads, health and education.

“These allocations will present plenty of opportunities in small to mid-sized projects that SCIB focuses on.”

Touching on its settlement agreement relating to six construction projects carried out in Qatar and Oman, Shamsul said SCIB’s external auditor has expressed a qualified opinion on the group’s financial statement for the year ended June 30, 2022 (FY22).

“We would like to stress that the qualified opinion is linked to the settlement agreement signed between the Group and the project’s clients on Nov 10, 2021, the civil engineering group said in a filing, citing the report by the auditor, Nexia SSY PLT.

“In addition, the Qualified Opinion for the financial year ended 30 June 2022 is in relation to the matters arising from previous financial period ended 30 June 2021.

“We do not foresee the audit matters pertaining to the qualified opinion shall be carried forward to next year. There is no financial impact in particular to the Trade Receivables balances in respect to the foreign project owners, which have been fully impaired in the financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

According to the report, due to the lack of sufficient audit evidence of the transactions, Nexia was unable to determine the accuracy, existence and completeness of the group and company’s receivables due from the foreign project owners as at July 1, 2021, amounting to RM60.67 million and RM11.86 million respectively.

Additionally, Nexia said it was also unable to determine the accuracy and correctness of accumulated losses as at July 1, 2021, amounting to RM53.92 million and RM38.11 million for the group and company respectively.