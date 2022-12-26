Three families evacuated in Sebuyau due to floods

KUCHING (Dec 26): Three families were evacuated to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Kampung Lutong, Sebuyau after the village was hit by floods today.

According to a report from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the PPS at the Kampung Lutong community hall was activated around 3.50pm and is the third active centre to date, after the ones in Kampung Rimba Padi and Kampung Koran Mawang in Serian.

A total of 26 families, consisting of 84 people, were placed in the Kampung Rimba Padi PPS while seven families, consisting of 57 people, are in the Kampung Koran Mawang PPS.