Umno sec-gen: Special assembly to amend party constitution next month

PONTIAN (Dec 26): A special Umno general assembly will be held to amend two clauses of the party constitution, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the notice of the special general assembly had been issued to the division chiefs, division secretaries, as well as secretaries of Women, Youth and Puteri wings through a letter dated Dec 13.

“The special general assembly will be held after the president’s policy speech on Jan 13, 2023, at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with residents of Taman Seri Api-Api, here today.

Ahmad said the amendment involved Clause 20.11 which states that the membership of any Umno members will be automatically revoked if they leave the party or contest as an independent or a candidate for another party during an election.

He said the amendment was to ensure that the party constitution was in line with amendments to the Federal Constitution on anti-party hopping.

Another amendment, according to Ahmad was made to Clause 8.4, namely, all information chiefs will be automatically elected as delegates to the Umno general assembly every year.

Asked whether there was a motion for the president and deputy president posts to be contested in the upcoming party elections, he said the decision would only be decided during the special Supreme Council (MT) meeting on Jan 12, 2023, before the umno General Assembly is held the next day.

“There has been no decision yet on the matter. We will have to wait (after the MT meeting),” he said.

The Umno General Assembly 2022 which was previously scheduled for Dec 21 to 24, has been postponed to Jan 11 to 14 next year. — Bernama