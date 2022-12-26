Viable blueprint for other similar facilities

Academician regards Sibu Agape Centre as a good base model for other centres in Peninsular Malaysia accommodating individuals with special needs

THE Agape Centre in Sibu, with its unique setting-up, has caught the attention of Assoc Prof Dr Mohamed Saladin Abdul Rasool.

The director of the Centre for Islamic Philanthropy and Social Finance at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Melaka Campus believes that such a facility can become a model for other centres in Peninsular Malaysia.

He hails the operations of five different organisations under one roof as Sibu Agape Centre’s most significant feature, making it a one-stop hub.

According to him, the majority of such centres in the peninsula are quite small and running independently.

“Because I have been to a few centres across the peninsula, they’re all very simple ones.

“They don’t work together with others – they are not integrated.

“I see most of them (in peninsula) operate by themselves – except for Anak Istimewa Selangor (Anis), which is a state-funded organisation in Selangor. I believe they are also learning from the Agape (Centre).

“This one (Sibu Agape Centre) is different, where it houses five different organisations under one roof. That is the most important thing and I think that is its most unique feature, where they (five associations) can work together.

“This is not easy to do,” he told thesundaypost when met during his recent visit to Sibu, which was a part of his research on children with special needs.

‘A good model for other places’

Mohamed Saladin reiterated that Sibu Agape Centre could be used as a blueprint for similar centres in other places that he had visited.

“My main purpose of visiting Sibu Agape Centre is to learn about its setting-up.

“So, we want to use its (Agape Centre) as one model because in other places that I have been to, they’re all just like training centres but here (Agape Centre), we have five different organisations under one roof, including a children’s clinic.

“Me and my team will propose, through our research report, to adopt Sibu Agape Centre as a model for centres for individuals with special needs in the peninsula, with some adjustments for implementation,” he said.

The ‘five organisations under one roof’ that Mohamed Saladin kept mentioning referred to the Association for Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS), Lau King Howe Memorial Children Clinic, Methodist Care Centre, Sibu Autistic Association and Special Olympics Sarawak Sibu Chapter.

When asked how he obtained the information about Sibu Agape Centre, he said it was sourced from Anis in Shah Alam.

Adding on, he said during a visit to the One-stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) in Kuching, he was recommended to visit the Sibu Agape Centre.

‘Unlike other facilities’

Mohamed Saladin said it was a ‘pleasant surprise’ when he arrived at Sibu Agape Centre for the first time, in that his initial assumption was that it might just be a small place like those he had seen previously.

“Prior to arrival, we were told that the Agape Centre was a small establishment housing 45 children. But when I got there, the building was so big, with two different blocks.

“I could see that it had very good facilities and very well managed too.

“Furthermore, we did not know that there were five different organisations operating together in one building there,” he said.

Mohamed Saladin later got to know ACSNS secretary Dr Toh Teck Hock, whom he hailed ‘the mastermind’ in view of the latter’s pivotal role in the organisation.

“I am surprised to see five organisations working hand-in-hand because I think it is not easy for organisations to work together in this setting.

“This is because each organisation has its own priorities and own ways of doing things.

“Here, Dr Toh is a professional man – he is the mastermind, and the one who can put them together,” he said.

On the work process, Mohamed Saladin understood that Sibu Agape Centre served as a one-stop centre where the parents would bring in their children with special needs for diagnoses.

In this regard, he said Dr Toh would recommend to the parents the most viable option from any of the five organisations that they could send their children to.

“I think such arrangement works very well. They (parents) can choose based on Dr Toh’s recommendations.

“Some parents are also professionals and they also have priorities and also some knowledge.

“So, I think is good for them to have this kind of arrangement.”

Reiterating his description of Dr Toh being ‘the mastermind’ of the centre, Mohamed Saladin highlighted the importance of having an authoritative figure like Dr Toh in ensuring the direction of an important organisation like the Agape Centre.

“It’s difficult to find good individuals like Dr Toh.

“We need somebody who has the vision and the mission, knows what to do and has the right direction.”

Key role played by community

In his remarks, Dr Toh regarded Mohamed Saladin’s visit as an honour for Sibu Agape Centre.

“Of course, we’re very honoured to have an academic researcher from a reputable university to come and visit us.

“There have been discussions, and also enquiries about how we organise our structures, run our programmes and operate our services for individuals with disabilities, especially children, and their families.

“It’s such an honour for people to come and learn about the things that we’re doing here,” he enthused.

One of the points of the discussion between Mohamed Saladin and Dr Toh touched on the pivotal role played by the community.

In this regard, Mohamed Saladin highlighted that the community definitely had a strong say.

“Of course, with the community, the NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and the politicians trying to help and striving to work together, I think it would work out very well.

“I think autism is still a new issue in our country and a lot of things can be improved.

“With many things being done in the West and other developed countries, they’re doing a lot better. However, I think with this kind of model that we have, we can also further improvise the projects pertaining to children with special needs,” he said.

‘A place of support’

It should be noted that the KTS Group donated to the Sibu Agape Centre a new building worth RM13 million.

In a message released in connection with the opening of the new building in October this year, KTS Group managing director Dato Henry Lau hailed former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, as ‘having inspired the KTS Group to support the centre’.

“With this project, as shared by his wife Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu at the launch some years back, he (Adenan) had said that we must constantly help the poor and disabled members of society in one way or another.

“With that in mind, the KTS Group decided to do its part in supporting this (initiative), especially for the community of Sibu where we first started, by donating a new building worth RM13 million to the Agape Centre,” said Henry.

He said the centre would focus on extending services and support to young adults with special needs, who comprised around five per cent of the local community.

“It is equipped with facilities that provide special needs young adults with a workplace and independent living training meant to equip them with the skills necessary to navigate adulthood with more independence,” he said.

Henry also pointed out Agape Centre as being well-known in Sarawak as a place of support for families and children with special needs.

Meanwhile, ACSNS president Dato Janet Lau said the centre had a whole range of vocational training programmes such as packaging and woodcraft, meant for individuals with special needs.

“The centre has programmes that could train them in handling commercial operations like a carwash, a resource mart, a laundry, a bakery, a recycling centre, and even a café and a hostel.

“These services are provided for the members of the public; they are welcome to utilise them.

“Everything we provide here is part of the training for them (youths with special needs) to be more independent, so that their parents would not have to worry so much about them as they grow older.

“Our job is to help them, train them and prepare them for the future,” said Janet, who together with Dr Toh, had met Mohamed Saladin during his visit to Sibu and engaged in many discussions with him.