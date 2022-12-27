Abd Karim: Overcoming Covid-19 worth celebrating  

KUCHING (Dec 27): Overcoming Covid-19 is well-deserving of a New Year Countdown celebration this year even if on a smaller scale, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised the cancellation of big events including New Year countdowns due to floods and other issues faced by the people, there are a lot of milestones and causes that deserve to be celebrated.

“It does not mean we have to stop celebrating just because we are facing calamities at the end of the year. We know the monsoon season is every year end. Do we stop celebrating because of that?

“When we celebrate the countdown, we are also looking back at what happened in the past one year from January to December.

“In such celebration, we also remember those who have suffered disasters and calamities. We sympathise with them but life has to go on. This year we have more or less overcome Covid-19. That is a cause for celebration,” he told reporters when met at the Anglican Christmas Open House event at the Parish Hall, St Thomas’ Cathedral here yesterday.

He added that the increasing number of tourists coming to the state is also something worth celebrating.

Abdul Karim said while he is not against the prime minister’s advice, he feels that there is nothing wrong in celebrating the countdown to the New Year.

“At first we wanted to hold the countdown event at Kuching Waterfront, but after seeking advice from the State Cabinet, my ministry has decided to scale it down and hold it at Stadium Perpaduan instead.

“In terms of the scheduled programme, performances and fireworks display, it is still the same. For those who cannot enter the stadium, we will have big screens outside. The event will also be live on television,” he said.

The Christmas Open House event hosted by the Anglican Church Bishop Datuk Danald Jute was attended by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, as well as Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang, among others.