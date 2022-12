KOTA KINABALU (Dec 27): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous rain at alert level for Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan which is expected to last until tomorrow (Dec 28).

In Sabah, it involves the interior areas (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), West Coast, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

The warning was issued at midnight yesterday. – Bernama