Association to assist woman with flesh-eating disease

MIRI (Dec 27): A woman suffering from a flesh-eating disease condition recently sought financial help from Miri City Women Caring Association (MCMWA) to cover her medical expenses and explore alternative treatment options.

The single mother of two, Lau Ai Ling who is in her 40s, has been living with the condition for several years now, and has exhausted all her savings in the effort of seeking medical treatment.

MCMWA chairperson Penghulu Betty Pong said that Lau’s condition started several years ago while she was looking after her bedridden husband.

“A small cut on her leg became infected by her husband’s urine that happened to be on the floor, and the infection worsened each passing day.

“Due to financial constraints, she failed to seek early medical treatment which then caused the condition to worsen,” Pong told reporters at the association’s luncheon gathering at a leading hotel here yesterday.

She said Lau then sought help from the association who then referred the case to Chia Kah Furng, who is the personal aide to Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

“Her small income as a kolo mee hawker means that she is only able to cover her basic daily needs and bills, with no additional money to seek better medical treatment,” Pong added.

Lau’s children are the recipients of the association’s bursary loan, which is a scheme offered by the association whereby a family with school-going children receive between RM3,000 and RM4,000 to help cover their education expenses.

Those who receive the bursary loan are required to repay the amount within a year, with each repayment between RM50 and RM150, to qualify them for the scheme again.

Chia meanwhile said that in view of Lau’s severe condition, arrangements will be made to seek advice from medical specialists, adding that the association will also assist her to apply for monthly assistance.