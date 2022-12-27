ATM ready to provide flood evacuation assistance, says army chief

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 27): All Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), including the army, are ready to assist in evacuating flood victims during the monsoon season.

Chief of Army General Tan Sri Dato Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said all preparations were done right after the recent 15th General Election and the Appointed Military Commander (AMC) in each state has been directed to ensure all related preparations are carried out orderly and systematically.

“In ATM, the chain of command is easier as each state has its own AMC — for example, in Sarawak the AMC is the First Infantry Division Commander while in Sabah, it is the Fifth Infantry Division Commander.

“The commander will be responsible for managing the movement and deployment of our army personnel involved in flooding situations,” he said at a press conference after officiating a parade of the Rank Promotion ceremony for the Border Regiment at the Muara Tuang Camp Parade Grounds here today.

Zamrose added for Sarawak, any disaster management will be headed by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) which will collaborate with the relevant enforcement agencies.

“The preparations include logistics, army strength and their deployment to assist other agencies involved in disaster management,” he said.

Zamrose said there are currently 460 army personnel and officers in Sabah and Sarawak and a total of 1,571 on standby as support in the event of dire situations.

“These personnel are always ready to be mobilised and in fact we have identified hotspots where disaster is expected to occur. In Sarawak, there are 32 hotspots identified and 29 in Sabah. All our personnel are on alert and if the situation warrants, ready to be deployed immediately,” he said.