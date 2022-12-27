Batik Air regrets flight delay, offers special vouchers for affected passengers

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): Batik Air, formerly known as Malindo Air, has today expressed regret over prolonged delays in flight departures from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Friday (Dec 22) which caused much inconvenience to passengers.

Batik Air in a statement said as a gesture, the company will contact all of the affected passengers to extend them special complimentary vouchers.

“The cause of the incident is currently being investigated and we will build on any lapses in our operations for a continuous improvement in our customer service delivery.

“We deeply regret that the delays have caused much inconvenience to our passengers and their families,” the statement read.

Batik Air also explained that food vouchers were provided during the delay but accommodation was unable to be provided due to hotels being fully booked and no food outlets being open after midnight at the terminal.

“We have no intention of causing the delay to be prolonged and we would like to reassure the public that the situation has been rectified and our operations at the KLIA terminal have resumed to normal,” it said.

This came after Transport Minister Anthony Loke urged Batik Air to issue an apology and be held accountable for the incident.

He said so last night in response to a Twitter user by the name Mohd Firdaus Jailan (@firdausjailan) who said he had been stranded in KLIA for more than seven hours due to the delay.

Firdaus’ video tweet which has amassed more than one million views showed stranded passengers sleeping on benches near the departure gate, with the flight information display system not showing flight delays on the remarks. — Bernama