Batu Kawa riverbank to be transformed into leisure, tourist attraction, says service centre

KUCHING (Dec 27): The Batu Kawa riverbank will be magnificently transformed into another leisure and tourist attraction once the riverbank beautification works in Kampung Rantau Panjang and Kampung Sinar Budi Lama are completed.

In stating this, the Batu Kawa Service Centre said the beautification works of these two riverbanks are currently in progress and within schedule.

It added that Deputy Premier and Batu Kawa assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had recently inspected the two sites and was briefed on the progress by the contractors.

“The beautification of Kampung Sinar Budi Lama riverbank retaining wall project costs RM10 million, with sidewalks and small piers for boats to be built on the riverbank. As for the other side (at) Kampung Rantau Panjang, the beautification works cost RM11.3 million.

“The whole project period is 15 months. The works started in March this year and will be completed by May next year. The contractor had obtained this project through open tender,” it said in a statement.

The riverbank beautification works are handled by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak.

According the service centre, Kampung Rantau Panjang and Kampung Sinar Budi Lama’s riverbanks have been eroded by the river water for many years, and the multiple repairs conducted previously still could not completely solve the problem.

“Dr Sim, after visiting the site several times and listening to the advice from the public and engineers, applied for special development grant from Sarawak government to ensure that the problem could be solved once and for all, and at the same time bring a safe living environment for the nearby residents,” it said.

The Kampung Rantau Panjang riverbank and the Batu Kawa Waterfront, which is currently under construction, are on the same side of the river and both are under the Batu Kawa Waterfront Phase 5 development project, which is one of the key projects by Dr Sim to develop and beautify the Batu Kawa riverbank area.