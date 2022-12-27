Bernas program increases Kota Belud rice output

KOTA BELUD (Dec 27): Forty farmers in Kampung Jawi-Jawi here will celebrate the end of 2022 with a smile as their rice harvest has increased by more than 60 percent.

The farmers, who are participants of the Bernas Large-Scale Smart Paddy or Smart Sawah Berskala Besar (SMART SBB) program in Kota Belud have reached their targets when the rice harvest for first season in block three and four, Kampung Jawi-Jawi recorded an increase from 2.60 metric tons to 4.15 metric tons per hectare.

The SMART SBB 1/2022 season in the area had started on May 12 which was Bernas’ joint venture program with the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and other government agencies such as Kota Belud Integrated Development Agricultural Area (IADA), Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan, Sabah Agriculture Department and others.

Kampung Jawi-Jawi SBB SMART supervisor, Rajumin Jamrin, said that the participants of this program expressed their happiness and gratitude that they had exceeded the set target of four metric tons per hectare.

“The 42.34-hectare paddy field here has been planted with the TR8 rice variety. The rice harvesting process started on September 5 with a total net yield of around 176 metric tons or an average yield of around 4.15 metric tons per hectare,” said Rajumin who is also the head of Jawi-Jawi Block.

Rajumin also said that the farmers here were initially less confident in this program, but after trying it and seeing the results, many people started showing interest in participating.

“Now that they have entered the second season, they have voluntarily started following the planting methods recommended by Bernas and the agencies involved. The facilities for plowing and harvesting machinery, which used to be difficult to obtain in this area, have now been supplied by Bernas.

“It will make it easier for farmers and it will save their money, their time and energy. All these will definitely be achieved if the program participants have discipline and continuous effort, God willing,” explained Rajumin.

Meanwhile, a young participant, Hisham Stu, who is doing this for the first time, was very satisfied with the returns he received.

“Before this, I got a net return from the rice field harvest of around RM2,000 per season. After participating in SMART SBB with Bernas, it increased to RM6,000.”

“The works that used to be heavy and dangerous have now become easier, planned and safer with technology such as drones for fertilizing. Guidance from Bernas and other agencies helped us a lot,” he added.

Duli Okoi, another SMART SBB participant, was very satisfied with the results and incomes he obtained for this season.

“Following an organized farm work schedule and integrated farm management activities have showed significant results.

“To the rice farmers at Kampung Jawi-Jawi who have not yet participated in SBB SMART program, join us in the coming seasons,” he said.

SMART SBB was first introduced at the beginning of 2021 and is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) to increase the country’s rice self-sufficiency level rate to 75 percent by 2025 or before the end of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

So far, Bernas is planning to develop a 127-hectare land with 86 participants in Kota Belud, Sabah.