Covid-19 cases drop to single digit in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 27): For the first time since September 19, 2020, Sabah recorded a single digit of nine in the number of new Covid-19 infection cases on Tuesday.

The positivity rate has decreased to 1.01 per cent compared to 1.47 per cent on Monday.

The number of test samples submitted on Tuesday was slightly higher at 889 compared to Monday’s 746.

Five districts recorded new cases with Kota Kinabalu leading at four cases followed by Penampang with two cases, and one case each in Lahad Datu, Sipitang and Tuaran.

The other 22 districts did not record any new cases during the past 24 hours.

Of the nine reported cases, eight of them were in Category 2 while the remaining one case in Category 5.