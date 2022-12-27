Driver killed, five others injured after car overturns in Bintulu

BINTULU (Dec 27): A 34-year-old male driver was killed, while five others including three children were injured after their car overturned in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Nyabau/Bintulu here last night.

In a statement, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the deceased was identified as Mathew Serang.

Bomba said they were notified of the incident at 12.14am and firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that a car had overturned in a single-vehicle accident.

“There were six persons inside the car including three children. Four of them were pulled out from the car by members of the public and sustained minor injuries.

“However, the driver and the front seat passenger were trapped inside the car,” the statement said.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to extricate both victims from the car.

“The driver was pronounced dead by the paramedics while the front seat passenger was seriously injured,” it said.