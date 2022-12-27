Effects of current Northeast Monsoon season more serious – Armizan

SANDAKAN (Dec 27): The effects of the current Northeast Monsoon season seem to be more serious than the last occurrence, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

According to him, this was because the number of victims evacuated due to the natural disasters caused by the Northeast Monsoon has now reached 121,864 people or 67 per cent of the total affected residents within a month compared to the last season.

“The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is conducting 24-hour monitoring during this Northeast Monsoon season period which starts in November and is expected to last until March next year,” he told reporters after visiting Kampung Forest here on Tuesday which was affected by the king tide phenomenon on Saturday (Dec 24).

As for Sabah, Armizan said that although the weather forecast for the second monsoon surge was expected to end yesterday, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert-level weather warning until Dec 31.

On the king tide phenomenon in the state, he expressed his appreciation to the departments and agencies involved in rescue operations.

Armizan said the government will look into the recommendations and suggestions of district disaster management committees, especially in Sandakan, on whether houses in Kampung Forest were safe for residents to occupy.

He said 705 people from 126 families placed at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Anib 2, were made homeless after waves struck their houses in the water village during a king tide.

Armizan said among the proposed temporary solutions was to place all the victims at the relief centre for a longer period.

Last Saturday night, some 70 houses in Kampung Forest collapsed after being struck by a king tide, followed by another 38 houses the following day.

Sandakan district police chief was reported to have said that two other houses also collapsed at about 1 am yesterday due to the phenomenon. – Bernama