Kuching man who threatened couple with knife fined RM6,000

KUCHING (Dec 27): A man was fined RM6,000 in default 10 months in jail after he pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court here today to a charge of criminal intimidation.

Harris Fadillah Abdullah, 30, made the plea before Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali who convicted him under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to seven years in prison or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused had threatened to cause harm to his neighbours – a married couple – at around 8.45am at a rental home in Kampung Gita Kubur, Jalan Pinang Jawa on Dec 19 this year.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had first tried to harm the female victim with a kitchen knife but she managed to avoid the attack.

She then called out to her husband, who responded by trying to calm the accused.

Harris, however, reacted by attempting to attack the husband, prompting the couple to flee to a police station where they lodged a report.

It was informed that the accused has previous criminal records involving drug abuse.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case, while Harris was not represented by legal counsel.