Kuching woman fined RM10,000 for online gambling

KUCHING (Dec 27): A 27-year-old woman was fined RM10,000 in default one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court for engaging in online gambling activity.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Ho Sin Ling after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Sentence provides for a fine of not exceeding RM100,000 for each gaming machine and an imprisonment of not exceeding five years.

Ho committed the offence at a condominium unit located at Jalan Petanak here around 8.50pm on Dec 4.

Based on the fact of the case, a team of police raided the condominium unit after receiving a report of an online gambling call centre operating there.

During the raid, police inspected a bedroom and found Ho handling a computer believed to be used for online gambling.

Further investigation also found other equipment believed to be used for online gambling and the items were inspected by experts.

Prosecuting officer ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented.