Lee: DID has come up with proposal on protecting Lutong shoreline from wave erosion

MIRI (Dec 27): The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Miri has put up a long-term comprehensive proposal on coastal erosion control project to protect the Lutong shoreline and nearby area from wave erosion.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin hopes the federal government can give priority to the RM50.6 million proposal as a long-term measure to prevent waves from further eroding coastal areas and causing damage to the Lutong coastal road.

“We are aware that Lutong beach is experiencing serious erosion problem especially since the past two years.

“That is why DID Miri and the relevant agency have come up with a comprehensive long-term proposal to solve the problem effectively,” he stated to the media after conducting a site visit to Lutong beach today.

Since the long-term proposal will take time for the approval stage, Lee, who is the Senadin assemblyman, has asked DID Miri to take immediate action by repairing the existing gabion wall that was damaged by strong waves following the bad weather a few days ago.

The gabion wall, he said, was a temporary measure to protect the Lutong beach and stopping waves from damaging the coastal road in the area.

Touching on the proposed long-term measures for Lutong beach, he said the project will include land reclamation by extending the front of the beach to the sea.

“We need to acquire private land to reclaim land to extend the beach front to the sea.

“The specification works for the proposed project will include beach nourishment, building rock revetment, marine outfall, tidal control gate and nearshore breakwater.”

In addition to protecting Lutong beach from wave erosion, the proposed project he added, will also make the area an attractive place in the city for people to carry out leisure activities.

Also present were Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and DID Miri assistant divisional engineer Iwan Halmi.