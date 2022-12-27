Lo: Jalan Sg Tapang not under MPP jurisdiction

KUCHING (Dec 27): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has clarified that Jalan Sungai Tapang is not under them.

Its chairman Lo Khere Chiang said the road is under the Public Works Department (JKR).

“The road in question is under the maintenance authority of JKR, and MPP has forwarded the complaint to them,” he said in response to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Michael Kong’s calls on local councils to ensure all works truly comply with project specifications.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, had on Dec 25 highlighted the defects of the newly-repaired Jalan Sungai Tapang in light of public complaints about the poor road conditions.

He had said there were potholes along the road’s stretch near the Trienekens headquarters here despite the finished repairs about two months ago.

“The road was in poor condition a while back and it is shocking that despite recent repairs, there are now potholes along that same stretch. At some parts of the roads, there are even crocodile cracking.

“Such poor condition clearly means the works undertaken by the previous contractor were not up to standard. It’s clear the road base was not done properly which caused ponding of water underground leading to the crocodile cracks,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Kong added that local councils must ensure all works by the appointed contractor should not only reach completion on schedule but also meet all proper standards and specifications.