Malaysian book publisher recalls novel, apologises after outrage over controversial content

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): A local novel titled Darlingku Mr Cold Mafia, will be taken off shelves after much outrage online.

The book was highlighted by social media users and readers for romanticising rape as well as elements of child grooming.

Its publisher, Penerbitan Kaki Novel Sdn Bhd has since released an apology statement via Facebook while announcing the recall of the book from the Popular chain bookstore.

It stated that the author of the romantic novel did not mean to promote elements of rape, and that the author had chosen particular phrases based on the protagonist.

“We didn’t realise our mistake in using those terms had brought a different context of understanding to some out there.

“We’ve learned our lesson here and will make sure not to repeat it again. We will be more alert with our edits after this,” they wrote in the statement, adding that they have replaced the phrases with more appropriate ones in new copies.

The publisher also addressed allegations of the subjects of child grooming and pedophilia in the novel, explaining that it was a ‘flashback’ scene.

“It was a ‘flashback’ sequence between the hero and heroine when they were little and it was not a love making scene.

“However, we understand the concern of all readers and respect each of their views,” they wrote.

Darlingku Mr Cold Mafia follows the love story between a 20-year-old bookworm named Nur Nadia and a 29-year-old mafioso and businessman, Tengku Adrian Haris.

The book which was published in May this year, previously received backlash on Twitter and book catalogue website, GoodReads.

“This book doesn’t deserve a star. Shame on you author for writing such a terrible novel! Do you really think rape is a joke? Rape is a crime.

“This kind of softporn novel should be banned since the readers might be from young teenagers.

“I wonder how the book was approved for publication in the first place. The novel is such a turn off and I didn’t even manage to finish it since it is so childish,” read a review left by user Ulatbuku on GoodReads. — Malay Mail