PEDi Ng Ngungun registers 254 members, indicating IT initiative’s success in rural community  

KANOWIT (Dec 27): The Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) of Nanga Ngungun has been garnering good response from the local community since its opening on May 15 this year.

According to the centre’s manager Donny Stanley, the facility currently has 254 registered members, the youngest of whom is aged five, and the oldest is aged 73.

PEDi is an initiative under the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), being implemented by Telekom Malaysia, with the objective of providing Internet access to the rural communities.

“The centre has a total of 30 desktop computers, out of which 20 are for Internet browsing and 10 for ICT training.

“Other than ICT training, other services available at the centre also include printing, typing and photocopying (of documents), and also basic health checks like blood pressure monitoring,” he said when met at PEDi Nanga Ngungun recently.

Donny said his team also taught basic entrepreneurship to local entrepreneurs wishing to market their products via digital platforms, or to set up online business.

“There are two classes each month where we teach them subjects related to entrepreneurship; for example, how to create graphic designs using online applications.

“This is also one of the objectives of setting up of PEDi Nanga Ngungun,” he said.

The PEDi Nanga Ngungun also runs various activities for its members every month.

Apart from that, it helps promote the products by the local handicraft makers via various online platforms.

The centre, located behind Nanga Ngungun multipurpose hall, opens daily from 8am to 5pm, and is closed on public holidays.

“Each day after school, the children from the longhouses in Nanga Ngungun would come to the centre to surf the Internet or use the free WiFi service.

“The majority of them come to watch their favourite programmes on YouTube.

“The teenagers, especially, come to use the WiFi to play mobile games.

“The grown-ups would come once in a while for the printing or photocopy services,” said Donny.