Perak housewife wins RM20.75 mln Toto Jackpot

KUCHING (Dec 27): A 50-year-old housewife from Perak won the RM20.75 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Dec 14 after she “received” the winning numbers from a deity.

When collecting her winnings at the STM Lottery Sdn Bhd head office in Kuala Lumpur, the lucky winner revealed that she was “given” her pair of winning numbers – “9506″ and “1406” from a local deity known as “Datuk Kong”.

“As a faithful believer, I always offer my prayer to the Datuk Kong at His shrine whenever I go back to my home town.

“Sometimes, I would pray for fortune and I am so blessed that Datuk Kong has granted me a pair of winning numbers,” she said.

The winner said when she saw the winning numbers popped up on the Toto result board, she was so happy that she had a sleepless night.

She added that she must return to the shrine and properly thank the deity for giving her the wealth.

She bought a System 4 ticket which won her a whopping RM20,752,714.20 and RM672 as the System Play bonus.

“I want to use the winnings to first pay off the debts of my family and then think about how to spend the money,” she said.