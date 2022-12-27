Probe into Batang Kali landslide 90 pct completed, says Selangor police chief

BANGI (Dec 27): Police investigations into the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite near Batang Kali are now almost 90 per cent completed, said Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

Arjunaidi said investigations now only involve examination of the crime scene, recordings of conversations between rescue team personnel, and pathology reports from the hospital to find out the cause of death of the victims involved.

“So far, police have taken statements from 77 witnesses, including the injured victims, families, campsite operators and workers as well as the rescue team personnel.

“The investigation paper was opened under Sections 304 (A) and 290 of the Penal Code, and the Local Government Act 1974,” he told reporters after Training Completion and Commissioning Certificates Presentation Ceremony to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Volunteer Police Corps today.

Meanwhile, Arjunaidi said the police had traced as many as 20 vehicles buried in the incident and efforts were being done to identify the owners of the vehicles.

“The police will not remove the vehicle because they were buried too deep. So, it is up to the owners to talk to their respective insurance companies about the damage and the claims,” he said.

The early morning incident on Dec 16 claimed the lives of 31 out of the 92 people involved. Sixty-one others escaped unhurt or with minor injuries.

Among the dead, 18 were adults and 13 were children, including a one-year-old baby. – Bernama