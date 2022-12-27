Rabies: DVSS aims to vaccinate at least 40,000 dogs next year

SIBU (Dec 27): The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) targets to vaccinate at least 40,000 dogs across the state next year in a further bid to curb the spread of rabies.

DVSS director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said the department will roll out more free mass vaccination programmes to add on to the 11,000 dogs vaccinated this year.

“We will conduct more free mass vaccinations and will carry out programmes near the border together with the Immune Belt Enforcement Team from UKPS (Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit),” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Adding on, Dr Adrian reminded pet owners on the importance of yearly anti-rabies vaccination for dogs.

“Owners are urged to get their dogs vaccinated against rabies every year in accordance with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order.

“Failure to do so is an offense under Section 40, Veterinary Public Health Ordinance, 1999 with a fine not exceeding RM2,500,” he said.

He also called on owners to neuter their pets for population control and to prevent unwanted litters.

“License your dog with your local council, avoid your pets from mixing with strays or any animals with unknown vaccination status, and be aware of signs of a rabid dog such as change in behaviour, aggressiveness, fear of exposure to light or hypersalivation.”

If bitten, scratched or exposed to a suspected rabid animal, immediately wash the wound thoroughly under running water for at least 15 minutes and seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital, he said.