Sibu toddler missing from home found drowned in monsoon drain

SIBU (Dec 27): An 18-month-old boy was found drowned in a monsoon drain at Jalan Kwong Ming in Sungei Bidut here this afternoon.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the body was discovered around 2.30pm, about 400 metres from where the victim was believed to have fallen.

“Examination of the body did not find any injury and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement.

Separately, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a team of rescuers was dispatched to the scene after a missing person report was received at 1.24pm.

“Upon arrival, the team carried out a search around the house but found no sign of the victim.

“The search then focused on a drain measuring about 10 metres wide and three metres deep in front of the house, and the team managed to locate the victim’s body,” said Bomba.