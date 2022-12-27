Three relatives claim trial to raping two step-siblings

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 27): Three relatives claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Tuesday to separate charges of raping and committing sexual physical assault on two step-siblings.

In the first case, a 56-year-old labourer was brought before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim and charged with raping his stepdaughter on three occasions and one charge of touching her breasts.

He was also charged with raping his lawful daughter thrice.

All the seven alleged incidents occurred at a house in Sepanggar at 10pm between August and November 28.

The first victim is 14 years and six months old while the second victim is 14 years and eight months old.

In the second case, a barber, who is a stepuncle of the first victim, was alleged to have raped the first victim at the same place at 11pm in April.

In the third case, a stepgrandfather, who worked as a labourer, was accused of raping the first victim four times since she was 10 years old.

On the first to the fourth counts, the 54-year-old accused had allegedly raped the first victim when she was at the age of 10, 11, 12 and 13 respectively.

The alleged offences took place at the same place at 10pm in February 2018, September 2019, June 2020 and September 2021 respectively.

The prosecution objected to bail for all the three accused persons and urged the court to take into consideration the relationships between the three accused persons and the two victims.

The unrepresented trio prayed for bail to be granted.

The court fixed January 27 and 30, 2023 for pre-trial case managements and all the accused persons were denied bail.

They will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their cases.

In a separate case, an e-hailing rider will have his case mentioned back on January 17, 2023 for allegedly raping his daughter.

The same court set the date for the 34-year-old accused after the prosecution informed the court that there are still relevant documents to be used in the trial are not ready.

The prosecution requested for two or three weeks time to prepare those documents.

The accused faced a charge of raping his child at an unnumbered house in Penampang between 8pm and 11pm on August 11.

The unrepresented accused is currently held in custody under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code.