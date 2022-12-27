Tourism development: Sarawak should emulate Bali, says Minos

KUCHING (Dec 27): Sarawak can learn and emulate a lot from the popular Bali island in Indonesia on ways to develop the tourism industry.

In stating this, Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) president Dato Peter Minos hailed Bali as a popular destination for international tourists not just because of its facilities and attractions, but also because of the genuine warmth and friendliness of its people.

Sharing his experience during a recent trip to the island, he said the Bali folks treated tourists ‘like gold’ because the tourists were the ones bringing in wealth and prosperity to the island.

He also said a tourist driver had even remarked that without the millions of tourists, ‘there was nothing much in Bali’.

“The people there (Bali) are glad that the tourists are coming back again after two years of Covid-19 pandemic, when the island was almost deserted and ‘almost dead’.

“Bali can tell us a thing or two. Treat all foreign tourists like gold and they will come by millions to our shores because we too have the tourist attractions.

“Use our culture to attract tourists because they want something unique and different, and not found in their countries.

“Tourists want to be treated and pampered with genuine warmth, friendship and respect; not so much of the physical things,” he said in a statement.

Minos also said with the recent G20 Summit having been held in Bali, the island became ‘very much alive again’ where the hotels were full and the streets in Kuta, Ubud and other towns were crowded with visitors coming from all over the world.

“The Bali natives offer great tourism products to the whole world through their natural warmth and friendship, backed by the local Hindu culture and local tourist attractions.

“The tourism sector contributed over 80 per cent of Bali’s progress and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth – truly fantastic!”

Minos also said he and his family attended a huge Christmas mass prayer in a big cathedral in Denpasar, Bali where the majority of the population are Hindus.

“We’re impressed by the fact that Indonesia is a truly religiously tolerant country.

“Hearing that we came from Malaysia, the priest gave us the typical warm and friendly Balinese welcome,” he said.