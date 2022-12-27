Two blood donation drives to be held in Kuching this weekend

KUCHING (Dec 27): Two blood donation campaigns will be held here this weekend to ensure that there is continuous and sufficient blood supply for needy patients at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) daily.

On Saturday, the Federation of Chinese Youth (FCY) is organising a campaign at level 3 of the Boulevard Shopping Mall from 9am to 2pm and a total of 100 bags of blood is targeted in this campaign.

On Sunday, another campaign will be held at Wisma Saberkas from 9am to 2pm. A total of 120 bags of blood is targeted in this campaign, which is organised by Liansin Trading.

Blood donors are encouraged to drop by these campaigns and are reminded to consume sufficient amount of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).