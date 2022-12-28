Abd Karim: Photography contests can help promote ‘unique’ Sarawak

SIBU (Dec 28): Photography contests can be used to promote the uniqueness of Sarawak in terms of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said Sarawak is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in terms of its dynamic economy as well as its high growth tourism industry.

“Our ministry aims to be a major player to this economic and tourism growth by enhancing our tourism offerings to strengthen Sarawak as a multi-faceted and multi-destination attraction.

“By doing so, we can better attract travelers, especially those from long-haul markets, who are in search of greater depth, breadth and value to their travel experience.

“Our team is already hard at work putting the multitude of world-class programmes, attractions and events in place,” he said during the prize presentation for a photography contest, here yesterday.

The contest was organised by The Photographic Society of Sibu Sarawak and sponsored by Abdul Karim’s ministry.

It had attracted 136 participants with 1,728 photographs showing different ethnic culture, celebration and festivals, nature attraction and variety of food products in Sarawak.

“With a photography competition like this, the public will be more active in producing interesting visual works that can draw the attention of tourists to visit,” Abdul Karim added.

He said an exhibition of the winning photographs is being held at the lobby of RH Hotel here from yesterday until Dec 30 to broaden visitors’ knowledge about the uniqueness of Sarawak.

The contest was divided into five categories – food, culture, festivals, adventure and nature.

The top three winners of each category were awarded cash prizes of RM3,000, RM2,000 and RM1,000 respectively, while 10 consolation prize winners received RM200 each.

Koh Ung Leong was announced as the winner of the food category, with Ling Sie Houng and Ngo Hui Yen placing second and third, respectively.

In the culture category, placing first to third respectively were Ling Sie Houng, Hii Yii Kuong and John Lai Teck Kee.

Other first to third-placed winners were Edanan Taiban, Koh Ung Leong and Wong Siong Hang (adventure); Hu Toh Kai, John Lai Teck Kee and Chen Boon Kheng (nature); and Tiong Chung Tiing, Edwin Ong Wee Kee and Chew Chun Hian (festivals).

Also present at the prize presentation were Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee and the ministry’s head of Arts, Culture and Heritage Section Dr Elena Chai.