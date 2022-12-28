Analysts: Tourist arrivals in M’sia to rise four-fold in 2023

KUCHING (Dec 28): Tourist arrivals in Malaysia are expected to rise four-fold to 9.6 million in 2023, which will underpin growth in the passenger throughput of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and passenger demand for airlines such as Capital A Bhd (Capital A), analysts observed.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) opined: “We project tourist arrivals in Malaysia to jump four-fold to 9.6 million in 2023 from an estimated 2.5 million a year ago thanks to the return of both business and leisure air travel globally as the pandemic comes to an end, the revocation of all on-arrival quarantine and testing requirements in Malaysia from August 1, 2022, and the eventual gradual reopening of China which historically contributed to an estimated 12 per cent of total tourist arrivals in Malaysia.

“This should underpin growth in MAHB’s passenger throughput and Capital A’s passenger demand in 2023.”

It also expected MAHB’s system-wide passenger throughput to rise by 29 per cent to 101 million in 2023.

However, it cautioned that it is still a long way from matching the pre-pandemic level of 141 million recorded in 2019.

Nevertheless, it said: “Already, the total passenger traffic of its entire network of airports has continued to gain traction in September 2022, recording 8.2 million, bringing 9M-YTD numbers to 58 million (165 per cent) or 74 per cent of our FY22 full-year passenger throughput forecast.

“We expect the traffic to grow gradually in subsequent months driven by domestic seat capacity nearing 90 per cent of pre-Covid level from July and international seat capacity is expected to recover to at least 50 per cent of pre-Covid level during the same period.

“AirAsia and Scoot Airlines were the first international airlines to resume services to Kota Kinabalu International Airport on April 16 and 29, respectively, after a two-year lull.

“Among the airlines that have resumed services are Thai AirAsia, AirAsia X, Vietjet Air and AirAsia covering Bangkok, Incheon, Hanoi and Hat Yai. Royal Brunei Airlines has resumed services to Kota Kinabalu from Bandar Seri Begawan, utilising Airbus 320neo with two-time weekly frequencies.”

As for airlines, Kenanga Research said, it sees similar trend for Capital A’s passenger demand in 2023, paving the way for its system-wide revenue seat km (RPK) to grow 52 per cent to 35 billion in 2023, after recovering by 19 billion to 23 billion in FY22 based on our forecasts.

In November 2022, the group already operated 125 aircrafts and is currently targeting to get 140 operational aircrafts by end-2022 and expect to reach full fleet utilisation by 2Q23. By end-November 2022, it would have resumed 86 per cent and 60 per cent of pre-pandemic domestic and international capacity, respectively, by utilising 124 aircrafts.

“Beyond 2023, we project MAHB’s system-wide passenger throughput to rise by another 15 per cent to 116 million in 2024, but it’s still a long way from matching the pre-pandemic level of 141 million recorded in 2019. Similarly, we project Capital A’s RPK to rise 18 per cent to 52 billion in 2024, but it still falls short of 63 billion prior to the pandemic in 2019,” the research team added.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said despite the rising demand, it expected Capital A to remain in the red over the short term as economies of scale are still lacking in its airline operations while its digital business has a long gestation period.

“The group plans to divest its aviation group to AirAsia X in exchange for shares which will subsequently be distributed back to its shareholders. The details of the regularisation plan are expected to be announced by end-January early February 2023 with completion by July 2023,” it noted.

All in, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘neutral’ stance on Malaysia’s aviation sector.