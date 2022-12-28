Border Regiment event marks promotion of 201 troops from 31st Infantry Brigade Sibu

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 28): The Border Regiment parade and promotion ceremony at the Muara Tuang Camp yesterday marked the promotion of 201 members of the 31st Infantry Brigade (Sibu).

Malaysian Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain officiated at the event.

The Border Regiment was established on Jan 12, 2008, to replace the Territorial Army 300th Series Infantry Battalion, aimed at empowering the administrative and operational machinery of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in maintaining and defending the nation’s sovereignty.

The Border Regiment’s organisational structure comprises the 30th and 31st Infantry brigades, as well as the 10 Border Regiment teams stationed all over the country.

The parade yesterday gathered four detachment units involving 15 officers and 201 personnel, led by the commanding officer of the Sixth Border Regiment, Lt-Col Tajul Hisham Mamat.

It was also accompanied by the First Infantry Division’s combined band led by the Drum Major, Staff Sergeant Madzli Ibnu of the Malaysian Fourth Royal Armour Corps.

The parade event was a continuation of the ‘Declaration of the Restructuring of the Border Regiment Battalion as Standard Infantry Battalion’, implemented on Aug 11 this year at 30th Infantry Brigade.

Also held during the parade yesterday was the presentation of the ‘Pingat Kedaulatan Negara’ (PKN) to 28 recipients, including five retired servicemen.

Approved by the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on April 3, 2013, this medal is awarded to army men in service from March to June 2013, during ‘Operasi Daulat’ in Sabah.

Meanwhile, the ATM also presented contributions to Cpl John Kren Dily’s two-year-old son Adrian John Kren who is diagnosed with heart disease; and to Lance-Cpl Wardley Twillish Usop’s four-year-old son Kenet Wigglesword who suffers from hydrocephalus (build-up of fluids in the skull).

Also present at the ceremony were Eastern Field Command Commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad and wife Datin Sdafra’ Ahmad; First Infantry Division Commander Maj-Gen Hassan Embong and wife Hasliza Abdul Wahab; Assistant Chief of Staff (Human Resources Branch) Maj-Gen Azhan Md Othman and wife Noor Ainy Mohd Ali; and chairman of the Border Regiment Maj-Gen Datuk Hamdan Ismail and wife Datin Rodmina Mohd Rodzi.