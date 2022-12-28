Covid-19: Back to double digit

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 28): Sabah is back to double digit in the number of Covid-19 infection with 18 cases on Wednesday.

However, the result is in line with an increase of 1,303 test samples submitted on Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s 889 samples.

The positivity rate has increased to 1.38 per cent compared to Tuesday’s 1.01 per cent.

Eight districts recorded new cases with Penampang leading at seven cases, followed by Tawau with three cases, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran with two cases each, and one case each in Lahad Datu, Papar, Putatan, and Tambunan.

All 18 cases are in Category 1 and 2.