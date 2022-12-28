Fire destroys van parked at Kuching workshop

KUCHING (Dec 28): A van that was parked in a car workshop’s storage compound at Jalan Sungai Tapang here was destroyed by a fire around 8.30pm last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire also destroyed several intermediate bulk containers.

The van was parked under a canopy inside the compound.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations, who used two water nozzles to extinguish the fire.

Besides water that was pumped from their fire trucks, firefighters also used foam to fully extinguish the fire.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, firefighters wrapped up their operation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.